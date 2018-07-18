Rays' Brendan McKay: Activated from DL
McKay (oblique) was reinstated from the minor-league disabled list Wednesday, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.
McKay will return to action with High-A Charlotte after missing the past month due to tightness in his right oblique muscle. The 22-year-old pitcher/first baseman recently appeared in a few rehab outings with the Rays' rookie Gulf Coast League club and didn't experience any problems.
