McKay (oblique) was reinstated from the minor-league disabled list Wednesday, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

McKay will return to action with High-A Charlotte after missing the past month due to tightness in his right oblique muscle. The 22-year-old pitcher/first baseman recently appeared in a few rehab outings with the Rays' rookie Gulf Coast League club and didn't experience any problems.

