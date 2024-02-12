McKay (elbow) has impressed the Rays with how he looked toward the end of last season and early on this spring, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

McKay didn't pitch at all in 2023 while recovering from Tommy John surgery and before that accumulated a total of only 28 innings from 2020-22 due to arm problems. However, the former top prospect has evidently bounced back well and will be looking to continue the momentum as a non-roster invitee in spring training. Now 28, McKay almost surely will need to go to the minors for a while to make up for lost time, but he's worth tracking.