McKay will be shut down for 5-to-6 weeks after being diagnosed with a flexor/pronator strain with an accompanying UCL sprain in his left elbow, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The hope is that McKay will be able to build back up after the shutdown period and return to full baseball activities in three months. However, given the nature of the injury and McKay's history (he missed all of 2023 while recovering from Tommy John surgery), it's far from a guarantee. The lefty had pitched well at Double-A Montgomery this season before getting hurt, allowing just two runs (one earned) with a 17:1 K:BB over 18 innings.