McKay has thrown two scoreless innings while striking out three and walking one across two outings in Grapefruit League action.

McKay got positive reviews from throwing sessions and live batting practice early this spring. He's largely carried that over to game action, though he's yet to complete more than an inning in either of his outings. McKay is fighting for a roster spot, and while it may not come on Opening Day, he looks to be in line to impact the Rays' big-league roster at some point in the campaign.