McKay (elbow) underwent successful Tommy John surgery in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
While the fact that there were no complications in McKay's surgery qualifies as good news, his long-term outlook remains shaky following his latest major operation. McKay previously underwent shoulder surgery in August 2020 and thoracic outlet syndrome surgery last November, with the latter procedure costing him most of the 2022 campaign before he suffered ligament damage to his elbow during his Aug. 25 start at Triple-A Durham. He'll spend the entire 2023 season rehabbing and recovering from Tommy John surgery with the goal of being fully cleared in advance of spring training in 2024.