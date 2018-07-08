Gomez is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mets, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Gomez is on the bench for the third time in five games and may no longer have a hold on a regular role, assuming Kevin Kiermaier's back issue doesn't prove to be a major concern. With the Rays well off the pace for a wild-card spot in the American League, it wouldn't be surprising if Gomez was dropped from the 40-man roster at some point later this season with the goal of assessing younger outfield options for the future. Gomez is hitting .200/.277/.329 with seven home runs and five steals across 283 plate appearances on the season.