McCarthy (back) will open the year on the 7-day IL with Triple-A Durham, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

McCarthy is close to big-league ready, but a back issue that popped up early in spring training is apparently still bothering him enough that he will miss time to start the season. He missed over half of 2018 with a back injury as well, so it could be chronic issue. If he gets healthy, there's a chance he could eventually profile on the strong side of a platoon at first base or DH with the Rays.