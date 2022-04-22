McCarthy signed with the Orix Buffaloes of the Nippon Professional Baseball League on April 15, Hochi News reports.
McCarthy was among the final candidates to make the Rangers' Opening Day roster after going 8-for-14 with three home runs, two doubles and four walks in Cactus League action. Instead, he was assigned to Triple-A Round Rock, though he did not appear in any games with the club. He has yet to debut for Orix, though he should have the opportunity to gain more consistent playing time.
