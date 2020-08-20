site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Joe McCarthy: Designated for assignment
RotoWire Staff
Aug 20, 2020
McCarthy was designated for assignment by the Giants on Thursday.
The move comes in order to make room on the 40-man roster for catcher Joey Bart. McCarthy began the year in the majors but failed to record a hit in 10 at-bats before being sent to the team's alternate training site on July 30.
