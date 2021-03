McCarthy went 1-for-1 with a double, three walks, three runs and two RBI in Friday's 9-8 win over Colorado.

Batting eighth, McCarthy's day included a ground-rule double that brought a run home in the second inning along with three walks, one of which came with the bases loaded. His bid to make the team includes a .250/.400/.500 slashline with four walks and six strikeouts in nine games.