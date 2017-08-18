Play

Smith was sent back down to Triple-A Durham, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

With Kevin Kiermaier fully healthy and ready to return, Smith had made himself prone to a demotion after batting .245 in 49 at-bats in the month of August. It should be a short stay for Smith in the minors, as it is all but certain he will return to the Rays once rosters expand in September.

