Drake (elbow) hasn't experienced any setbacks, but he still has "got some time to wait" before starting a rehab assignment, the team's official site reports.

The characterization of Drake's timeline comes directly from manager Kevin Cash, so it would seem the veteran reliever is still a few weeks away from being deemed ready for activation. Drake has been throwing bullpen sessions intermittently since mid-May, and he could progress to facing live hitters before the end of June.