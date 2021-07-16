Drake (elbow) is dealing with neck and back soreness, which has delayed the start of his rehab assignment temporarily, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

The right-hander was in line to begin a long-awaited rehab assignment with the Rays' Florida Complex League affiliate Tuesday, but the temporary setback has derailed those plans. Assuming the soreness isn't indicative of something more serious, Drake should be ready to make his first rehab appearance in the next few days.