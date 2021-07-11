Drake (elbow) is scheduled to make his first rehab appearance Tuesday with the Rays' Florida Complex League affiliate, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

Drake is finally ready to begin the final phase of his extended recovery program from a right flexor strain, an injury he first suffered during the playoffs last fall. Tampa Bay is likely to ease the 34-year-old reliever back slowly from the injury, so he'll likely be in store for an extended rehab assignment that may not conclude until late July or early August. Over his 11 appearances for Tampa Bay in 2020, Drake posted a 5.73 ERA and 1.18 WHIP across 11 innings while collecting two saves and one hold.