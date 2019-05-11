D'Arnaud was added to the Rays' roster Saturday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

D'Arnaud was immediately added to the Rays' roster after being acquired by the club Friday. With fellow catchers Mike Zunino (quad) and Michael Perez (oblique) on the injured list and Nick Ciuffo optioned, d'Arnaud figures to get a chance to show what he can do right away.

More News
Our Latest Stories