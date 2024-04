D'Arnaud went 3-for-4 with three home runs and six RBI during Friday's 8-3 victory over the Rangers.

D'Arnaud hadn't registered a home run in his first 14 contests before going deep three times Friday -- the first time he's done so in one game since 2019. His offensive outburst propelled him from a .591 OPS to .819 through 52 plate appearances, though fantasy managers searching for consistent production from behind the dish are likely better off looking elsewhere.