Angels' Travis d'Arnaud: Back from IL

The Angels reinstated d'Arnaud (foot) from the injured list Wednesday.

The Angels had been aiming to get d'Arnaud back on the active roster over the weekend, but he'll rejoin the team a few days early to replenish the depth the team lost by trading Logan O'Hoppe to the Rangers on Wednesday. D'Arnaud hasn't been especially productive since joining the Angels in 2025, slashing just .198/.262/.339 across 271 plate appearances with the organization. However, with Tyler Heineman representing his only healthy competition on the big-league roster, d'Arnaud will likely get to start a handful of games.