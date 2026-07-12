Angels' Travis d'Arnaud: Takes big steps toward return

D'Arnaud (foot) caught Yusei Kikuchi's bullpen session July 5 and progressed to running the bases July 10, MLB.com reports.

D'Arnaud had already been swinging a bat and throwing, but the advancement to running the bases is particularly notable because he's been dealing with right foot plantar fasciitis. If the veteran backstop continues to make steady progress, he could be activated from the 60-day IL by the end of July. In the meantime, Tyler Heineman will likely remain the backup catcher behind Logan O'Hoppe.