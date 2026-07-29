Angels' Travis d'Arnaud: Could be activated soon

D'arnaud (foot) could be activated from the injured list as soon as Friday, MLB.com reports.

D'arnaud has played six games so far during his minor-league rehab assignment, slashing .227/.261/.273 with a double, two RBI and a 1:7 BB:K. The veteran catcher has yet to catch on back-to-back days, which the Angels have set as a baseline for his activation from the IL, but that could happen as soon as Wednesday. Should that be the case, d'Arnaud may be ready to return to the Angels for the team's series opener against Milwaukee on Friday. Tyler Heineman and Logan O'Hoppe are currently working as the Angels' catchers, so one of them may be moved off the 26-man roster upon d'Arnaud's return.