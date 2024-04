D'Arnaud went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Monday's win over Miami.

D'Arnaud knocked a 365-foot home run off Ryan Weathers in the fourth inning to give him his fifth homer in four games. The recent hot stretch is a welcome sight for the veteran catcher as he was previously slashing .200/.250/.311 over 48 plate appearances. D'Arnaud should continue garnering the majority of playing time in Atlanta until Sean Murphy (oblique) returns.