Workman struck out two and walked a batter in a scoreless seventh inning of Thursday's 4-2 win over the Angels.

Workman has allowed just one run over his 10 appearances, spanning 10 innings. He's given up five hits and four walks while striking out 13. Manager Alex Cora lauded the right-hander after an outing Tuesday, when he struck out Mike Trout, noting Workman's improvement since spring training. "One thing in spring training, regardless of the velocity, he wasn't good enough, honestly, Cora told Stephen Hewitt of the Boston Herald. "His fastball wasn't a good one, the breaking ball obviously, it didn't have that bite that he had now, and he realized it. He had some tough outings in Triple A too early in the season. . . . He's been good for us. Give us some big outs in some certain situations and we're very pleased with the way he is throwing the ball." Workman has put himself into the mix for a setup work at a time when Joe Kelly has struggled (8.31 ERA since June 1).