Workman struck out two while retiring the side in order during Thursday's 3-0 win over the Angels.

Workman finished off a stellar effort from Chris Sale by throwing 10 of 16 pitches for strikes as he made quick work of the visitors. His ERA is down to 1.95 for the season and continues to pitch well in high-leverage situations -- he also has 15 holds to his credit. Workman should continue to operate in a similar multi-faceted role down the stretch.