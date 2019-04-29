Red Sox's Brock Holt: Returning to Boston for tests
Holt (eye) is returning to Boston on Monday for tests on his sore shoulder, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Holt was nearly ready to return to big-league action after dealing with a scratched cornea, but the shoulder issue popped up over the weekend, causing him to be pulled from the lineup Sunday. The severity of the setback should become clear once the results of the tests are made public.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Buy-low aces?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks a big weekend, discusses two hot rookies, buy-low...
-
Waivers: Chavis, Kieboom look worthy
A weekend of action whipped up lots to break down, starting with rookies Michael Chavis and...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 6 Preview: Hitters
Our Scott White considers the startability of Carter Kieboom and looks at some of his favorite...
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 6 is light on the two-start options, and most of the advisable ones are already owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 6 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start