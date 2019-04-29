Red Sox's Brock Holt: Returning to Boston for tests

Holt (eye) is returning to Boston on Monday for tests on his sore shoulder, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Holt was nearly ready to return to big-league action after dealing with a scratched cornea, but the shoulder issue popped up over the weekend, causing him to be pulled from the lineup Sunday. The severity of the setback should become clear once the results of the tests are made public.

