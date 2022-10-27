Holt announced his retirement from professional baseball Thursday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Holt had a .579 OPS in 77 games with the Rangers last season but didn't see the field in 2022 after he failed to make Atlanta's roster for Opening Day. In addition to his stint with Texas, the 34-year-old spent most of his 10-year career in Boston but also saw action with the Pirates, Brewers and Nationals. He had a .262/.332/.362 slash line with 25 home runs, 234 RBI, 316 runs and 41 steals in 751 games.