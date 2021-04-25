Santana (foot) began playing in simulated games at the Red Sox's spring training site in Fort Myers, Fla. last week, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports. "He's going through his progression. He's getting his at-bats. He's feeling good. And he's progressing well," manager Alex Cora said of Santana.

Coming off September elbow surgery, Santana arrived at spring training with some limitations, but it was a right foot infection that was the main culprit in him being sidelined for much of the Grapefruit League slate. Santana appears to have moved past the infection at this point, but he still may need a week or longer to fully ramp up again. Once the Red Sox are comfortable with his conditioning, they'll have to decide whether to add the veteran utility man to the 26-man active roster, or release him and allow him to pursue opportunities elsewhere.