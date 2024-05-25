Cooper (shoulder) entered Friday's game against the Brewers as a pinch-hitter and went 0-for-1 en route to a 7-2 loss.

Cooper was late scratch from Wednesday's lineup due to right shoulder soreness, but after a day off Thursday, he was feeling well enough to pinch hit for Dominic Smith in the eighth inning and cover first base during the ninth. Cooper is slashing .214/.283/.310 across 46 plate appearances since joining the Red Sox, and his appearance in Friday's contest could signal a return to Boston's lineup within the next couple of games.