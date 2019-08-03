Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Cranks 24th homer

Martinez went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk Friday night against the Yankees.

Martinez inflicted damage in the first inning with a two-run blast to left field, but it would be the only offense the Red Sox would muster all night. He's now homered in four of his last seven contests, putting him at 24 long balls over 101 games in 2019.

