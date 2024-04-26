The Mets recalled Martinez from Triple-A Syracuse on Friday.

Martinez had his Mets debut delayed a bit by a minor back issue, but he's ready to go now following five tune-up games in the minors. The 36-year-old went 6-for-19 with two doubles and a 2:2 K:BB in those contests. Manager Carlos Mendoza has said Martinez will not play every day right away, as the club plans to ease him into things as he faces major-league pitching for the first time since last October. Eventually, he will be the team's everyday designated hitter.