Martinez went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Cardinals.

He also struck out twice, but Martinez made a quick impact in his debut for the Mets, chasing Miles Mikolas from the game in the sixth inning with a run-scoring double. Martinez posted big numbers in only 113 games for the Dodgers last year, slashing .271/.321/.572 with 33 homers and 103 RBI, and once he's shaken off his rust the 36-year-old should be a potent addition to the middle of the New York batting order.