Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Cranks two homers

Martinez went 4-for-5 with two home runs, two doubles, four RBI and four runs scored Friday against the Angels.

Martinez doubled home a run in the first inning and then struck again in the fourth with a two-run homer. He closed out his night with a solo blast over the fence in right center, putting the Red Sox up 11-4. The 31-year-old has been red hot at the dish of late, turning in five straight multi-hit performances. He's registered three homers and six RBI over that stretch.