Martinez went 1-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Tuesday's 9-5 extra-innings win over the Rays.

Martinez's two-run double in the third inning extended his hitting streak to 11 games. The slugger has an .818 OPS during the streak with six extra-base hits, seven RBI and eight runs scored. His .913 OPS in 2021 has allayed any concerns that may have surfaced following a sub-par 2020 when he posted a .680 OPS.