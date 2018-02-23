Red Sox's Marco Hernandez: Will miss spring training
Hernandez will miss the entirety of spring training recovering from follow-up surgery on his left shoulder, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Hernandez initially had surgery on his left shoulder back in May but was still feeling discomfort this spring. He had follow-up surgery to remove the pins from his shoulder in an attempt to relieve this discomfort. Prior to the Eduardo Nunez signing, he may have been in line to start at second base until Dustin Pedroia returns to the lineup, but he'll now be relegated to a utility role once he's fully recovered.
