Hernandez was sent to the team's minor-league camp Monday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Hernandez always faced long odds of making the big-league roster as a depth infielder. He last appeared in the major leagues with the Red Sox in 2019, hitting .250/.279/.338 across 155 plate appearances.
