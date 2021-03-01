Hernandez (visa issues) arrived at spring training and appeared in the White Sox's 7-2 loss to the Brewers in Sunday's Cactus League opener.

He entered Sunday's contest as a pinch runner, finishing the day 0-for-1 while also seeing work in the field at second base. Hernandez is attending spring training as a non-roster invitee and looks unlikely to win a reserve infield role with the White Sox.