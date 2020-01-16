Hernandez cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Pawtucket on Thursday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Hernandez was designated for assignment Friday, but he'll now likely serve as infield depth for Triple-A Pawtucket after going unclaimed on waivers. The 27-year-old hit .285/.308/.416 with two home runs over 35 games at the Triple-A level last season.