The Reds transferred Garcia (finger/elbow) from the 10-day injured list to the COVID-19-related injured list Tuesday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Garcia was one of the two Reds to go on the COVID-19 IL on Tuesday, with outfielder Albert Almora also joining him. Though it's unclear whether Garcia tested positive for the virus or was deemed a close contact of an infected person, the finger and elbow injuries that landed him on the IL last week will be the greater concerns as the 29-year-old works his way back to full health.