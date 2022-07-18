The Reds have selected Hubbart with the 94th overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

Hubbart rose up draft boards with a strong showing in the Cape Cod League last summer and parlayed that success into his spring season at Florida State. The athletic lefty sports a low-90s fastball that features high spin rates and also showed the ability to generate swings and misses with his curveball. Hubbart still needs to show more growth with his control to stick on a starter's development path, but his improvement as a strike thrower this season with the Seminoles was an encouraging step in the right direction.