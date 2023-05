Manager David Bell said Sunday that Overton (elbow) isn't expected to return from the injured list until mid-July, Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The right-hander was originally expected to resumed throwing a couple weeks after he landed on the shelf with a right elbow strain in mid-April, but he's now slated for a multi-month absence. Overton is working through his rehab program at the Reds' spring training facility in Arizona but isn't yet throwing off a mound.