Reds manager David Bell said Tuesday that Overton (elbow) could resume throwing in 7-to-10 days, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Overton was placed on the injured list Saturday after being diagnosed with a right elbow strain, but it seems to be relatively minor and he could be an option again for the Reds in May. Levi Stoudt will start in Overton's place Wednesday versus the Rays, with Luke Weaver (forearm) then returning Thursday against the Pirates.