Reds' Connor Overton: Undergoes Tommy John surgery
RotoWire Staff
Overton underwent Tommy John surgery Tuesday, Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
We knew Overton was set to undergo surgery and now we know it was of the Tommy John variety. He figures to be sidelined until around midseason of next year.
