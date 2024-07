Overton (elbow) is going back out on a rehab assignment at the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on Tuesday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Overton had Tommy John surgery at the end of May in the 2023 season. The right-hander pitched in three rehab games during the 2024 season back in May. In those games, the 30-year-old pitched an inning in each of them and gave up two runs total. He now returns to his rehab assignment after more than a month since his last outing.