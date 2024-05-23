Overton (elbow) began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on May 14 and has allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits and one walk while striking out three across three innings over three rehab appearances.

Overton is building his way back up from Tommy John surgery on his right elbow, which he underwent May 23, 2023. The 30-year-old was outrighted off the 40-man roster in October but rejoined the Reds on a minor-league deal shortly thereafter and will eventually settle in as a member of Triple-A Louisville's pitching staff once he completes his rehab assignment and is activated from the 7-day injured list. Overton had operated as a starter last season prior to having surgery, but since he's made three one-inning appearances thus far on his rehab assignment, he could be ticketed for a bullpen role upon joining Louisville.