The Mets signed Overton to a minor-league contract Wednesday, Michael Mayer of MetsmerizedOnline.com reports.

Overton, 31, struggled last season in the minors with the Reds after coming back from Tommy John surgery, posting a 7.85 ERA and 28:8 K:BB over 36.2 frames. He has experience as both a starter and reliever and it's not clear what role the Mets have planned for him, but either way he's likely to begin the season at Triple-A Syracuse.