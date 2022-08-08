The Reds recalled Dunn from Triple-A Louisville ahead of his scheduled start Monday against the Mets in New York.

The 26-year-old right-hander will be making his Reds debut versus the organization that originally selected him in the first round of the 2016 first-year player draft. After opening the season on the 60-day injured list while recovering from a shoulder injury, Dunn reported to Triple-A at the beginning of July and has turned in a 6.92 ERA and 1.81 WHIP across 26 innings over his seven starts with Louisville. Though Dunn could have a decent amount of leash in the Cincinnati rotation with Robert Dugger (shoulder) and Hunter Greene (shoulder) recently joining Connor Overton (back) on the IL, his ugly numbers at the Triple-A level should give fantasy managers some pause when it comes to streaming him, even in NL-only leagues.