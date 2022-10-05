Cessa was removed from Tuesday's start against the Cubs with a knee injury, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Cessa allowed a solo home run to Willson Contreras but otherwise kept the Cubs off the board before his outing was cut short by the injury after five innings. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but the right-hander will have the next four months to get healthy before the start of spring training in February. He finished 2022 with a 4.57 ERA and 59:28 K:BB across 80.2 innings