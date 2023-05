Cessa was released by the Reds on Sunday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The 31-year-old was designated for assignment last week and won't stick around the organization. Cessa had a horrible start to the campaign with a 9.00 ERA, 2.23 WHIP and 11:12 K:BB across 26 innings prior to being dumped from the 40-man roster.