Cessa signed a minor-league contract with the Pirates on Tuesday, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Cessa spent the first portion of the season with the Royals' Triple-A affiliate, posting a 3.89 ERA and 1.53 WHIP through 39.1 innings across 11 appearances (10 starts) before being released June 1. The 32-year-old righty will report to Triple-A Indianapolis upon joining the Pirates organization, and minor-league success could warrant a return to the majors if a spot opens up in Pittsburgh's pitching staff.