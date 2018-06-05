Reds' Mike Siani: Falls to Reds in fourth round

The Reds have selected Siani with the 109th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

A borderline first-round talent, Siani may have fallen due to signability concerns, but the Reds likely saved some cash with their second-round selection, so they should be able to lure Siani away from his commitment to Virginia. Unfortunately for our purposes, Siani's top tools are on defensive side of the ball, as he has the potential to be a plus defender with a plus arm in center field. Offensively, Siani has average power from the left side, but his hit tool currently projects to be fringe-average. As a plus runner, it's possible he is able to develop into a Kevin Kiermaier-level fantasy asset, but that's probably his ceiling.