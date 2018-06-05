Reds' Mike Siani: Falls to Reds in fourth round
The Reds have selected Siani with the 109th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.
A borderline first-round talent, Siani may have fallen due to signability concerns, but the Reds likely saved some cash with their second-round selection, so they should be able to lure Siani away from his commitment to Virginia. Unfortunately for our purposes, Siani's top tools are on defensive side of the ball, as he has the potential to be a plus defender with a plus arm in center field. Offensively, Siani has average power from the left side, but his hit tool currently projects to be fringe-average. As a plus runner, it's possible he is able to develop into a Kevin Kiermaier-level fantasy asset, but that's probably his ceiling.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start