President of baseball operation Dick Williams said Sunday that Senzel (ankle) could play in extended spring training games by mid-week, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Manager David Bell said Thursday that Senzel was at least a couple weeks away from playing games at any level, but it's unclear if he was strictly referring to the minor leagues. Regardless, the 23-year-old has no firm rehab timeline but could seemingly make his return sometime in May.