Senzel went 2-for-6 with two home runs and five RBI during Sunday's 12-9 win over the Marlins.

Senzel's two home runs came in consecutive innings with the two-run homer in the fourth cutting the lead to two, then the three-run blast in the fifth giving the Nationals a lead they wouldn't relinquish. The third baseman got off to a late start with the Nationals after fracturing his thumb prior to opening day but has found his groove over the last six games as each of his five hits during that stretch have cleared the outfield fence. The power is legit for Senzel, who was never quite able to put things together during his five seasons in Cincinnati but appears to be thriving in his first season with Washington.